Should you wager on Connor Heyward scoring a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Connor Heyward score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Heyward has caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 105 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Heyward, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Connor Heyward Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 2 19 0 Week 3 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Ravens 4 3 23 0 Week 7 @Rams 3 2 23 0 Week 8 Jaguars 6 5 24 0 Week 9 Titans 3 2 16 0

