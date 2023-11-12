Diontae Johnson has a difficult matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers allow 196.1 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Johnson has totaled 302 yards on 23 receptions with one TD, averaging 75.5 yards per game so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Johnson and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Johnson vs. the Packers

Johnson vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 92 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 92 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The 196.1 passing yards per game given up by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense ranks third in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Steelers vs Packers on Fubo!

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Johnson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this year.

Johnson has been targeted on 35 of his team's 262 passing attempts this season (13.4% target share).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging 8.6 yards per target (35th in NFL).

Johnson, in four games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Johnson has been targeted four times in the red zone (16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 8 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.