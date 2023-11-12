Should you bet on Dmitri Voronkov to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Voronkov stats and insights

  • In two of eight games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Voronkov's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 27 total goals (2.1 per game).
  • So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.