Will George Pickens cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickens has hauled in 30 catches for 521 yards, tops on his team, and three TDs. He has been targeted 58 times, and averages 65.1 yards receiving per game.

Pickens has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

George Pickens Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 1 22 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 -1 0

