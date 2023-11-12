Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 196.1 per game.

Pickett has passed for 1,490 yards (186.3 per game) this season while completing 61.3% of his passes, with six TD passes and four picks. With his legs, Pickett has 21 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 26 totes, compiling 2.6 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pickett and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pickett vs. the Packers

Pickett vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to record 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Packers have allowed one or more passing TDs to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Green Bay in 2023.

The Packers have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

The 196.1 passing yards the Packers allow per contest makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Packers' defense is ranked third in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Steelers vs Packers on Fubo!

Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 205.5 (-115)

205.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+195)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pickett with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pickett Passing Insights

Pickett has surpassed his passing yards prop total in five of eight opportunities this season.

The Steelers, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.5% of the time while running 42.5%.

Pickett is No. 26 in the league averaging 6.5 yards per attempt (1,490 total yards passing).

In five of eight games this year, Pickett completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has 63.6% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Pickett has passed 25 times out of his 230 total attempts while in the red zone (59.5% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pickett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 19-for-30 / 160 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 10-for-16 / 73 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 17-for-25 / 230 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-32 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 15-for-23 / 114 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.