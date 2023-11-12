Sunday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) and Marshall Thundering Herd (0-1) matching up at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 76-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Chattanooga, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Thundering Herd's most recent game on Thursday ended in an 84-77 loss to George Mason.

Marshall vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Marshall vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, Marshall 60

Marshall Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Thundering Herd outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game last season with a +121 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.7 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and allowed 59.8 per outing (63rd in college basketball).

Marshall scored fewer points in conference play (63.6 per game) than overall (63.7).

At home, the Thundering Herd scored 68.5 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 62.4.

At home, Marshall conceded 60.7 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 62.3.

