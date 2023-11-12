The IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. IUPUI 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars averaged only 3.2 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Buckeyes allowed (68.4).

IUPUI had a 16-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes recorded were 8.4 more points than the Jaguars gave up (71.7).

Ohio State went 21-2 last season when scoring more than 71.7 points.

The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

The Jaguars' 32.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.5 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule