The IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. IUPUI 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars averaged only 3.2 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Buckeyes allowed (68.4).
  • IUPUI had a 16-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.
  • Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes recorded were 8.4 more points than the Jaguars gave up (71.7).
  • Ohio State went 21-2 last season when scoring more than 71.7 points.
  • The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
  • The Jaguars' 32.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.5 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 USC L 83-74 T-Mobile Arena
11/12/2023 IUPUI - Value City Arena
11/16/2023 Boston College - Value City Arena
11/20/2023 East Carolina - Baha Mar Convention Center

