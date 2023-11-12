When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Patrik Laine score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

  • In two of five games this season, Laine has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (one shot).
  • Laine has no points on the power play.
  • Laine's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 27 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

