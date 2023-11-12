With the Cleveland Browns playing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Pierre Strong Jr. a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Pierre Strong Jr. score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Strong has run for 152 yards on 34 carries (19 ypg), with one touchdown.

Strong has also made an impact in the passing game, grabbing two passes for 34 yards (4.3 per game).

Strong has had one game with a rushing TD.

Pierre Strong Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0

