Pierre Strong Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns have a game against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're trying to find Strong's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Strong has season stats of 34 rushes for 152 yards and one TD, picking up 4.5 yards per attempt. He also has two catches on three targets for 34 yards.

Pierre Strong Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other RB is on the injury list for the Browns.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Strong 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 34 152 1 4.5 3 2 34 0

Strong Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0

