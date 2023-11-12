The Cleveland Browns (5-3) visit a streaking Baltimore Ravens (7-2) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium (with best bets available). The Ravens have won four straight games.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Browns? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Ravens vs. Browns?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Ravens are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 3.6 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.1 to 6.5).
  • The Ravens have a 74.0% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Ravens have won six of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
  • Baltimore has gone 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -285 or shorter (66.7%).
  • The Browns have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
  • Cleveland has played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and won that game.

Who will win? The Ravens or Browns? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 10 Best Bets

  • Colts vs Patriots

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Baltimore (-6.5)
    • The Ravens have covered the spread six times this season (6-3-0).
    • Baltimore has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
    • The Browns are 4-3-1 against the spread this year.
    • In games it has played as 6.5-point underdogs or more, Cleveland has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

    Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Browns matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (38)
    • Baltimore and Cleveland combine to average 11.2 more points per game than the over/under of 38 set for this game.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.8 less points per game (31.2) than this game's total of 38 points.
    • The teams have hit the over in three of the Ravens' nine games with a set total.
    • The Browns have hit the over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Mark Andrews Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 59.6 6

    Deshaun Watson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 180.4 6 21.0 1

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.