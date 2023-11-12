The Pittsburgh Steelers' (5-3) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers (3-5). It kicks at 1:00 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers played the Tennessee Titans in their most recent game, winning 20-16.

Their last time out, the Packers won 20-3 over the Los Angeles Rams.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Out Montravius Adams DT Ankle Out Elandon Roberts LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nick Herbig LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Christian Watson WR Back Full Participation In Practice Jon Runyan OG Neck Questionable Yosuah Nijman OT Back Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Doubtful Rudy Ford S Calf Questionable Kenny Clark DL Shoulder Questionable Quay Walker LB Groin Doubtful Josh Myers OL Knee Questionable

Steelers vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Steelers Season Insights

The Steelers rank fifth-worst in total offense (278.5 yards per game) and second-worst in total defense (377.3 yards per game allowed) this year.

The Steelers have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 16.6 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 13th in the NFL (20.4 points allowed per game).

The Steelers rank 24th in pass offense (188 passing yards per game) and 25th in pass defense (244.1 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

With 133.1 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, Pittsburgh has been forced to rely on their 24th-ranked running game (90.5 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Steelers own the third-best turnover margin in the NFL at +8, forcing 16 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over eight times (fifth in NFL).

Steelers vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)

Steelers (-3) Moneyline: Steelers (-175), Packers (+145)

Steelers (-175), Packers (+145) Total: 39 points

