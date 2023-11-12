The Green Bay Packers (3-5) go on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Steelers and Packers can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Steelers vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 3 39 -175 +145

Steelers vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

The average total in Pittsburgh's contests this year is 40.7, 1.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers have covered the spread five times in eight games with a set spread.

The Steelers have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they split the two games.

Pittsburgh has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 39 points.

Green Bay's outings this season have a 42-point average over/under, three more points than this game's total.

The Packers have covered the spread in a matchup four times this year (4-4-0).

This season, the Packers have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

Green Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +145 odds on them winning this game.

Steelers vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 16.6 30 20.4 12 40.7 3 8 Packers 20 22 19.9 8 42 3 8

Steelers vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

Pittsburgh's past three games have not hit the over.

The Steelers have a -30-point scoring differential on the season (-3.8 per game). The Packers have outscored opponents by only one point (0.1 per game).

Packers

Green Bay has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

In their past three games, the Packers have not hit the over once.

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 39.3 43 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 21.2 23 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-2 2-0

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42 41.4 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.1 21.8 22.5 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

