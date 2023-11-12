Fans watching from West Virginia will have their eyes on the West Virginia Mountaineers versus the Oklahoma Sooners, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 11 college football schedule.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week

Georgia Southern Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-11.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!