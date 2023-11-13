The Buffalo Bills (5-4) host the Denver Broncos (3-5) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

We have more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bills vs. Broncos Insights

The Bills rack up 26.7 points per game, comparable to the 28.3 per contest the Broncos allow.

Denver scores 21.5 points per game, 3.7 more than Buffalo gives up (17.8).

The Bills average 35.7 fewer yards per game (370.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (405.9).

Denver collects 31.9 fewer yards per game (302.1) than Buffalo gives up (334).

This season, the Bills rush for 46 fewer yards per game (108.1) than the Broncos allow per contest (154.1).

This season Denver racks up 116.8 yards per game on the ground, 2.4 more yards than Buffalo allows (114.4).

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (12).

Denver has 12 giveaways this season, while Buffalo has 14 takeaways.

Bills Home Performance

At home, the Bills put up 28.8 points per game and concede 16.4. That's more than they score overall (26.7), but less than they give up (17.8).

The Bills' average yards gained (395.2) and conceded (345.2) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 370.2 and 334, respectively.

In home games, Buffalo accumulates 283.4 passing yards per game and gives up 224.6. That's more than it gains (262.1) and allows (219.6) overall.

The Bills' average rushing yards gained (111.8) and conceded (120.6) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 108.1 and 114.4, respectively.

The Bills convert 50% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and give up 43.5% at home (1.8% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at New England L 29-25 CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati L 24-18 NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN 11/19/2023 New York - CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia - CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City - CBS

Broncos Away Performance

In road games, the Broncos score 19.7 points per game and concede 39. That's less than they score overall (21.5), and more than they allow (28.3).

The Broncos rack up 290.3 yards per game in away games (11.8 less than their overall average), and give up 528.7 in away games (122.8 more than overall).

Denver racks up 196.7 passing yards per game in away games (11.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 323 on the road (71.2 more than overall).

The Broncos' average yards rushing in away games (93.7) is lower than their overall average (116.8). But their average yards conceded on the road (205.7) is higher than overall (154.1).

The Broncos convert 39.4% of third downs away from home (0.8% lower than their overall average), and concede 44.1% on the road (5.6% higher than overall).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/12/2023 at Kansas City L 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay W 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City W 24-9 CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota - NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland - FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.