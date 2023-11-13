The Denver Broncos (3-5) go on the road to match up against the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Bills and Broncos can be found below before they match up on Monday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bills vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 7.5 46.5 -350 +275

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bills vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's games this season have had an average of 46.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bills have covered the spread three times over nine games with a set spread.

The Bills have won five of their eight games as moneyline favorites this year (62.5%).

Buffalo is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Denver Broncos

Broncos games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 46.5 points in four of eight outings.

Denver has had an average of 44.4 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Broncos have covered the spread two times over eight games with a set spread.

The Broncos have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Denver has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bills vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 26.7 3 17.8 9 46.1 3 9 Broncos 21.5 19 28.3 26 44.4 4 8

Bills vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

Buffalo is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall in its last three games.

In Buffalo's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Bills have put up a total of 80 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 8.9 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by opponents by 54 total points (6.8 per game).

Broncos

Over its past three games, Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

None of the Broncos' past three contests have hit the over.

The Bills have totaled 80 more points than their opponents this season (8.9 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 54 points (6.8 per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.1 46.9 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.8 25.0 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 4-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 42.7 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 22.8 27.0 ATS Record 2-5-1 2-3-0 0-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.