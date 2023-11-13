On Monday, November 13, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (2-1) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, BSOH

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley posted 16.2 points, 9 boards and 2.8 assists last season, shooting 55.4% from the field.

Darius Garland recorded 21.6 points, 7.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Caris LeVert's stats last season were 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Max Strus collected 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kings Players to Watch

Per game, Domantas Sabonis provided points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Harrison Barnes' numbers last season were 15 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Kevin Huerter averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Malik Monk recorded 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He sank 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Keegan Murray's numbers last season were 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He drained 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Cavaliers vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Cavaliers 120.7 Points Avg. 112.3 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 49.4% Field Goal % 48.8% 36.9% Three Point % 36.7%

