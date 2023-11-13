The Sacramento Kings (4-4) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) after winning three home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV

Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).

In games Cleveland shoots better than 48.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.

The Cavaliers average 109.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 113.8 the Kings give up.

When Cleveland scores more than 113.8 points, it is 3-2.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Cavaliers score 106 points per game when playing at home, compared to 112.6 points per game on the road.

Cleveland cedes 111.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 112.2 in road games.

In home games, the Cavaliers are averaging 0.1 fewer threes per game (11.3) than when playing on the road (11.4). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (29.8%) compared to when playing on the road (35.2%).

Cavaliers Injuries