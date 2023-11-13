Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (4-4) and Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) will clash on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Donovan Mitchell is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Cavaliers topped the Warriors 118-110. With 22 points, Caris LeVert was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caris LeVert 22 5 3 4 1 2 Donovan Mitchell 21 7 5 2 1 2 Evan Mobley 19 5 2 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley gets the Cavaliers 19 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Mitchell contributes with 35 points per game, plus 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists.

The Cavaliers receive 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per game from Max Strus.

LeVert provides the Cavaliers 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Isaac Okoro provides the Cavaliers 13 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Watch Domantas Sabonis, Mobley and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.