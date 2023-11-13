Evan Mobley's Cleveland Cavaliers face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 118-110 win over the Warriors (his most recent game) Mobley produced 19 points.

Below, we dig into Mobley's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (+100)

Over 15.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+106)

Over 9.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Kings gave up 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

The Kings conceded 42.2 rebounds on average last season, ninth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings conceded 26.7 per game last year, ranking them 28th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Kings conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the NBA.

Evan Mobley vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 41 16 7 4 0 0 1 11/9/2022 36 16 6 0 0 0 1

