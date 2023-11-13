The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wolverines' opponents hit.
  • St. John's (NY) went 11-8 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines ranked 52nd.
  • Last year, the Red Storm recorded 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).
  • St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines shot at a 45% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.
  • Michigan went 12-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Red Storm ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wolverines ranked 256th.
  • The Wolverines scored only 1.8 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).
  • Michigan went 14-9 last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • St. John's (NY) scored 77.6 points per game last season in home games, which was two more points than it averaged in away games (75.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 82.8.
  • St. John's (NY) made 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than away (68.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Wolverines conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (68) than away (69.6).
  • Michigan made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena
11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden
11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena
11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UNC Asheville W 99-74 Crisler Center
11/10/2023 Youngstown State W 92-62 Crisler Center
11/13/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Madison Square Garden
11/17/2023 Long Beach State - Crisler Center
11/22/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena

