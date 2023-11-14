Will Adam Boqvist Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 14?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Boqvist find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Boqvist stats and insights
- Boqvist is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- Boqvist has no points on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Boqvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|L 4-0
|10/14/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.