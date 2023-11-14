In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Dmitri Voronkov to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Voronkov stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Voronkov averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.