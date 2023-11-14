Duke vs. Michigan State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) and the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) meet at United Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has no set line.
Duke vs. Michigan State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Duke vs Michigan State Betting Records & Stats
- The Blue Devils were 16-19-0 against the spread last season.
- Michigan State covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread last season.
Duke vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|72.0
|142.9
|63.6
|131.5
|140.1
|Michigan State
|70.9
|142.9
|67.9
|131.5
|137.5
Additional Duke vs Michigan State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 72.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed.
- Duke had a 10-10 record against the spread and a 19-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.
- The Spartans put up 7.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Blue Devils allowed their opponents to score (63.6).
- Michigan State went 9-9 against the spread and 15-5 overall when it scored more than 63.6 points last season.
Duke vs. Michigan State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|16-19-0
|13-22-0
|Michigan State
|16-15-0
|17-14-0
Duke vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duke
|Michigan State
|16-0
|Home Record
|12-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|68.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.0
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
