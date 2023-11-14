Will Emil Bemstrom Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 14?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Emil Bemstrom light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bemstrom stats and insights
- Bemstrom has scored in two of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Bemstrom averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Bemstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|12:02
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|L 4-0
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
