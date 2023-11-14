On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jack Roslovic going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Roslovic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
  • Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Roslovic averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Roslovic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:24 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 20:23 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:31 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

