The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) hit the court against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -6.5 147.5

Kansas vs Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Jayhawks were 15-18-0 last season.

Kansas had a record of 12-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter last year (92.3%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Wildcats entered four games last season as the underdog by +220 or more and won each of those games.

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 12 36.4% 75.4 149.9 68.1 135.9 144 Kentucky 12 37.5% 74.5 149.9 67.8 135.9 140.8

Additional Kansas vs Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the Jayhawks put up 75.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats allowed.

When Kansas put up more than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall.

The Wildcats' 74.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks allowed.

When it scored more than 68.1 points last season, Kentucky went 13-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-18-0 3-11 15-18-0 Kentucky 16-16-0 1-0 20-12-0

Kansas vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Kentucky 15-1 Home Record 14-4 7-4 Away Record 6-3 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

