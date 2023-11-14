Will Kirill Marchenko Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 14?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kirill Marchenko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchenko stats and insights
- Marchenko has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Marchenko has scored one goal on the power play.
- Marchenko's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Marchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|12:11
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|17:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
