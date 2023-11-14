Should you bet on Patrik Laine to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

  • Laine has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • Laine has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

