The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4), who have lost five in a row, on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-5-3 while totaling 29 goals against 35 goals given up. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (14.3%).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-165)

Penguins (-165) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets (4-7-4 overall) have posted a record of 1-4-5 in matchups that have required OT this season.

In the six games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

This season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blue Jackets have earned 11 points in their nine games with three or more goals scored.

Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has recorded six points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 1-2-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Blue Jackets finished 3-5-2 in those matchups (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.73 25th 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.47 24th 1st 34.8 Shots 30.4 17th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 27th 19th 18.42% Power Play % 13.04% 27th 11th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 89.13% 3rd

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

