The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

Last season, the Mountaineers had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents made.

West Virginia went 14-5 when it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Gamecocks ranked 117th.

Last year, the Mountaineers recorded 5.7 more points per game (76.0) than the Gamecocks gave up (70.3).

West Virginia went 18-7 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

Offensively West Virginia played better at home last season, posting 79.4 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game away from home.

The Mountaineers ceded 69.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.6 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, West Virginia fared better at home last season, making 7.8 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in road games.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule