How to Watch West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia Stats Insights
- Last season, the Mountaineers had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents made.
- West Virginia went 14-5 when it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Gamecocks ranked 117th.
- Last year, the Mountaineers recorded 5.7 more points per game (76.0) than the Gamecocks gave up (70.3).
- West Virginia went 18-7 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively West Virginia played better at home last season, posting 79.4 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game away from home.
- The Mountaineers ceded 69.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.6 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, West Virginia fared better at home last season, making 7.8 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in road games.
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 67-59
|WVU Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
