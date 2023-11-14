The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)

Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 74th 76.0 Points Scored 69.9 212th 204th 70.9 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 32.6 117th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 9.1 30th 179th 13.0 Assists 12.3 237th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

