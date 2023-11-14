The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

  • Chinakhov is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
  • Chinakhov has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

