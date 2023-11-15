At Moda Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) at 10:00 PM ET. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-9.5) 221.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-9.5) 221 -460 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a -32 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 110.7 points per game to rank 21st in the league and are giving up 113.9 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.3 points per game, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 105.7 points per game (30th in NBA), and allow 112 per outing (13th in league).

The teams combine to score 216.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 225.9 combined points per game, 4.4 more points than this contest's total.

Cleveland has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

Cavaliers and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1200 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

