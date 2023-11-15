The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Trail Blazers 110

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-1.8)

Cavaliers (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (221.5)



Under (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.4

The Trail Blazers' .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .300 mark (3-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Cleveland does it better (60% of the time) than Portland (50%).

The Cavaliers have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-3) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .300 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-7).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

So far this year, the Cavaliers are posting 110.7 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and allowing 113.9 points per contest (17th-ranked).

With 44.3 rebounds per game, Cleveland is 15th in the NBA. It cedes 46 rebounds per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 23rd in the league in assists, putting up 24.1 per game.

Cleveland is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 14.4 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

The Cavaliers are 18th in the NBA with 11.8 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 24th with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land.

