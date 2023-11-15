The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Moda Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH. The point total is 221.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -9.5 221.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 221.5 points six times.

Cleveland's matchups this year have an average total of 224.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

This season, Cleveland has been favored five times and won two of those games.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 6 60% 110.7 216.4 113.9 225.9 222.0 Trail Blazers 5 50% 105.7 216.4 112 225.9 220.6

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered one time in four games when playing at home, and it has covered two times in six games on the road.

The Cavaliers record 110.7 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 112 the Trail Blazers give up.

When Cleveland scores more than 112 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 3-7 0-0 6-4 Trail Blazers 5-5 1-2 5-5

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Cavaliers Trail Blazers 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 105.7 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 2-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

