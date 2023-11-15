The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) on November 15, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.

Cleveland has a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 18th.

The 110.7 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 1.3 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (112).

Cleveland has a 3-4 record when scoring more than 112 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are putting up 106 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.8 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (113.8).

In 2023-24, Cleveland is ceding 111.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 115.5.

The Cavaliers are averaging 11.3 treys per game with a 29.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 7.3% points worse than they're averaging away from home (12.2, 37.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Injuries