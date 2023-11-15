The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) take on the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Warriors allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Ohio State went 12-10 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warriors ranked 362nd.
  • Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 10.2 more points per game (72.5) than the Warriors allowed (62.3).
  • When Ohio State put up more than 62.3 points last season, it went 13-13.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison

  • Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
  • The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.3).
  • When playing at home, Ohio State averaged 0.4 more three-pointers per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (36.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Oakland W 79-73 Value City Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M L 73-66 Value City Arena
11/15/2023 Merrimack - Value City Arena
11/19/2023 Western Michigan - Value City Arena
11/24/2023 Alabama - Raider Arena

