Ohio State vs. Merrimack November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) will meet the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|62.6
|351st
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|16th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|26.2
|362nd
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
