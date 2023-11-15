The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) will meet the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Game Information

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 62.6 351st
141st 69.0 Points Allowed 62.3 16th
111th 32.8 Rebounds 26.2 362nd
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
289th 11.7 Assists 12.6 211th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.2 304th

