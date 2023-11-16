When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Fantilli light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Fantilli has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:19 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:52 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:27 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:32 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

