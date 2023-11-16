Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. If you'd like to wager on Fantilli's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli has averaged 15:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Fantilli has a goal in four of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Fantilli has a point in eight of 16 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Fantilli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 16 games played.

Fantilli's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fantilli has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

