Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 44 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Columbus' total of 57 goals allowed (3.6 per game) ranks 29th in the league.

They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

It has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +4.

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-115) Blue Jackets (-105) 6.5

