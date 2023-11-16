Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - November 16
Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets' 44 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- Columbus' total of 57 goals allowed (3.6 per game) ranks 29th in the league.
- They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- It has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +4.
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-115)
|Blue Jackets (-105)
|6.5
