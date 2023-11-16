The Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4, losers of six straight) at Nationwide Arena. The game on Thursday, November 16 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-115) Blue Jackets (-105) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 14 times, and won four, or 28.6%, of those games.

Columbus has entered 14 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 4-10 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 51.2% chance to win.

Columbus' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals nine of 15 times.

Blue Jackets vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 50 (14th) Goals 44 (22nd) 46 (13th) Goals Allowed 57 (28th) 17 (3rd) Power Play Goals 6 (27th) 14 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (1st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Columbus went 6-4-0 versus the spread and 1-6-3 straight up.

Columbus has hit the over in seven of its past 10 outings.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.6.

The Blue Jackets have scored 44 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 22nd in the league.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 3.6 goals per game, 57 total, which ranks 28th among NHL teams.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -13.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.