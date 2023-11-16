Will Cole Sillinger Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 16?
Should you wager on Cole Sillinger to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Sillinger stats and insights
- Sillinger is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Sillinger has no points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Sillinger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:13
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|13:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
