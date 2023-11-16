Will Johnny Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 16?
Can we count on Johnny Gaudreau scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Gaudreau scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Gaudreau averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:32
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
