The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) face the Boston College Eagles (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Boston College 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 65.9 points per game last year, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allowed.

Boston College went 15-12 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.

Last year, the Buckeyes put up 13.4 more points per game (80.1) than the Eagles allowed (66.7).

Ohio State went 22-2 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Eagles shot 38.3% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

Ohio State Schedule