Can we anticipate Patrik Laine finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Laine stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, Laine has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Laine has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.