Will Patrik Laine Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 16?
Can we anticipate Patrik Laine finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Laine stats and insights
- In two of seven games this season, Laine has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Laine has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
