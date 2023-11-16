The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Patrik Laine, take the ice Thursday versus the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Laine in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Coyotes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Patrik Laine vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Laine Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Laine has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 15:44 on the ice per game.

Laine has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in three of seven games this season, Laine has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In one of seven games this year, Laine has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Laine's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.

Laine has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Laine Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 7 Games 2 3 Points 1 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

