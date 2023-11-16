The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host an AFC North clash against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ABC

Ravens vs. Bengals Insights

The Ravens average 27.0 points per game, 5.7 more than the Bengals surrender per outing (21.3).

Cincinnati racks up 4.5 more points per game (20.2) than Baltimore gives up (15.7).

The Ravens collect 362.7 yards per game, 21.3 fewer yards than the 384.0 the Bengals allow per contest.

Cincinnati racks up 28.1 more yards per game (301.7) than Baltimore allows per matchup (273.6).

This season, the Ravens run for 18.7 more yards per game (154.9) than the Bengals allow per outing (136.2).

This year Cincinnati racks up 74.8 yards per game on the ground, 25.7 fewer than Baltimore allows (100.5).

This year, the Ravens have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (18).

Cincinnati has turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than Baltimore has forced turnovers (15).

Ravens Home Performance

At home, the Ravens put up 30.0 points per game and concede 14.6. That's more than they score overall (27.0), but less than they allow (15.7).

The Ravens' average yards gained (390.6) and conceded (291.2) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 362.7 and 273.6, respectively.

Baltimore's average passing yards gained (221.4) and conceded (191.0) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 207.8 and 173.1, respectively.

At home, the Ravens rack up 169.2 rushing yards per game and give up 100.2. That's more than they gain overall (154.9), and less than they allow (100.5).

The Ravens' third-down percentages on offense (43.3%) and defense (34.5%) at home are both lower than their overall numbers of 44.1% and 36.4%, respectively.

Ravens Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Arizona W 31-24 CBS 11/5/2023 Seattle W 37-3 CBS 11/12/2023 Cleveland L 33-31 FOX 11/16/2023 Cincinnati - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC 12/10/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 12/17/2023 at Jacksonville - NBC

Bengals Away Performance

The Bengals put up 17.8 points per game away from home (2.4 less than their overall average), and give up 22.0 away from home (0.7 more than overall).

The Bengals accumulate 283.3 yards per game in road games (18.4 less than their overall average), and concede 376.0 in away games (8.0 less than overall).

Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (189.8) and conceded (217.5) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 226.9 and 247.8, respectively.

The Bengals rack up 93.5 rushing yards per game away from home (18.7 more than their overall average), and give up 158.5 away from home (22.3 more than overall).

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage away from home (26.1%) is lower than their overall average (37.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (44.7%) is higher than overall (43.1%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo W 24-18 NBC 11/12/2023 Houston L 30-27 CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS

