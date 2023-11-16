The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chinakhov stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.

Chinakhov has no points on the power play.

Chinakhov averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.